Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,111 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,038% compared to the typical volume of 449 put options.

LCI stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $106.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Lannett has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,757,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 265,477 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,933,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,877,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

LCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

