IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 141.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $256.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.65 and a 1-year high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.89.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

