iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Progeny 3 Inc.

Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,973,000 after acquiring an additional 930,181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

