iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) is Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ascendant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF comprises 4.2% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,276,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80,154 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS REM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.89. 242,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59.

