iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Position Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 1,254.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,973 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,005,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 96,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 674.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 35,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWA opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

