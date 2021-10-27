iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $110.43. 423,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average of $108.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.