iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,358,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $91,273,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

