iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Trimmed by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,059 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 121,248 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,434,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $103.47. The stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,404. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $110.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.82.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

