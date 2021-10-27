Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Short Interest Update

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, an increase of 1,410.9% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ITMR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $30.50.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright lowered Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Itamar Medical by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 336,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 268,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

