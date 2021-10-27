Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $610.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $28.98.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

