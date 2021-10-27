Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.25 billion.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $64.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.22.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $624,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,191 shares of company stock worth $8,744,814. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

