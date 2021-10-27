Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in October

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Shares of JCICU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. 104,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,674. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. Jack Creek Investment has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.