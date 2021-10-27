James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $51.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JRVR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in James River Group by 86.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 58,480 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the first quarter worth about $2,151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 170.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 68,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

James River Group stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13. James River Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that James River Group will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

