Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

JAMF traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. 674,469 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $152,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 281,531 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 68.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 38.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,342,000 after acquiring an additional 372,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 13.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 184,471 shares in the last quarter.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

