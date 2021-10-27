Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Janus Henderson Group worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

