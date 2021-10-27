Jarvis Network Price Down 9.9% This Week (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $598,438.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00210942 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00099581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

