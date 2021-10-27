Jason Andrew Benitz Sells 142,140 Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG) Stock

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG) insider Jason Andrew Benitz sold 142,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £197,574.60 ($258,132.48).
Shares of JOG opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.86) on Wednesday. Jersey Oil and Gas Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 268.30 ($3.51). The company has a market cap of £45.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.83. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 23.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 141.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 149.40.
