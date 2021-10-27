Jason Andrew Benitz Sells 142,140 Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG) Stock

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG) insider Jason Andrew Benitz sold 142,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £197,574.60 ($258,132.48).

Shares of JOG opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.86) on Wednesday. Jersey Oil and Gas Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 268.30 ($3.51). The company has a market cap of £45.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.83. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 23.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 141.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 149.40.

About Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. It holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A and 21/1A licenses; an 100% interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses; a 100% interest in the Glenn project comprising P2499 Block 21/2a license; and a 100% interest in the Zermatt project consisting of P2497 Blocks 20/4c license.

