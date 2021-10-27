Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the September 30th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JBS stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,885. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. JBS has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

