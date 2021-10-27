Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €89.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €89.00 ($104.71) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €81.07 ($95.37).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €63.54 ($74.75) on Wednesday. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion and a PE ratio of 25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

