Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €144.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €149.08 ($175.39).

EPA SU traded up €2.24 ($2.64) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €142.84 ($168.05). 626,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business’s 50 day moving average is €149.45 and its 200-day moving average is €139.65.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

