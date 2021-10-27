Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $3.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.20 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Biogen to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist reduced their price target on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.49.

Shares of BIIB opened at $271.12 on Monday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $1,902,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.