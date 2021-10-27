Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Northern Trust Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $7.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

Northern Trust stock opened at $123.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 136,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 721,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth about $268,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,786 shares of company stock worth $7,790,066. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

