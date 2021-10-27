Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Redfin Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redfin in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million.

RDFN has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

RDFN stock opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. Redfin has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $697,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Redfin by 103.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 86,976 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $263,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,606.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,802,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

