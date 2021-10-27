Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SSAB AB (publ)’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSAB AB (publ) in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSAB AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

