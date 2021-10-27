Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pernod Ricard in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.03.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.03.

Shares of PDRDY opened at $46.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

