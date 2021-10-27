Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,139 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.75% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $63,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

JEF opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

