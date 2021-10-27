Jefferies Group LLC Buys 20,927 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after purchasing an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 250,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $716,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

