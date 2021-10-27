Jefferies Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $162.75 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.52 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,989 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,086. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

