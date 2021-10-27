Jefferies Group LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Domtar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in Domtar by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domtar by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 535.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UFS opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

