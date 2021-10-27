Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,542,000 after acquiring an additional 682,522 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 5,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $305.41 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $220.25 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

