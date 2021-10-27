Jefferies Group LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,947,000 after purchasing an additional 62,669 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 21.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,833,000 after purchasing an additional 143,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,800,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCN stock opened at $145.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.16 and its 200 day moving average is $139.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $711.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

