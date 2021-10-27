Jefferies Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2,684.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000.

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

