JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

JBLU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. 14,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,775,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $21.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JetBlue Airways stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $59,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

