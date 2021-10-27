JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in JOANN were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth about $177,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $450.27 million and a P/E ratio of 1.80. JOANN Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

In related news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

JOAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

