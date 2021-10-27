JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Stock Position Boosted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in JOANN were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,084,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth $693,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. JOANN Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

In related news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JOAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

JOANN Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN).

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.