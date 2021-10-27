Jobchain (JOB) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23,199.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and $23,199.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00050066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.37 or 0.00209456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00099443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,830,098,141 coins. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.