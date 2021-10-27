Jodi Euerle Eddy Sells 727 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jodi Euerle Eddy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 134.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 279,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,297,000 after buying an additional 131,038 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

