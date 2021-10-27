Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.770-$9.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 billion-$94.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.30 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.78.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.55. The company had a trading volume of 259,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

