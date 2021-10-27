Joseph Scalzo Sells 95,558 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $3,523,223.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $583,380.48.

On Thursday, October 7th, Joseph Scalzo sold 14,448 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $528,941.28.

On Friday, September 17th, Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,564,093.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $39.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.01.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 137,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,276,000 after acquiring an additional 107,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.15.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

