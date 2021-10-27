JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,054 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.00% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKF opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $124.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.46.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

