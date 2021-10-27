JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 21,841 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.45% of Chase worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Chase by 25.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chase in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Chase by 105.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chase by 23.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Chase in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $98.98 on Wednesday. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $95.04 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $935.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $101,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $332,550. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

