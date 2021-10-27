JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,758 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,722,000 after buying an additional 639,136 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the first quarter worth $6,730,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vital Farms by 219.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 277,281 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 782.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 268,223 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the first quarter worth $3,822,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $690.94 million, a PE ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VITL. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,834,447.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

