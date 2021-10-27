JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.53 Million Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,647 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

BVN opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

