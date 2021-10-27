JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $85.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OLN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. Olin has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $59.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 1,185.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Olin by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,392,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,290,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.