JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $227,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,220,000 after acquiring an additional 69,288 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $171.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.24 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.94. The firm has a market cap of $512.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

