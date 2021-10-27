JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. downgraded shares of Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Orange has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Orange by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,513,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 102,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 301,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 64,927 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Orange by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,170,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 121,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

