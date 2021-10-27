JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 32 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 32 target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 48 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 31.21.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

