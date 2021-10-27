JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF)

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of THNPF stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. Technip Energies has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

