JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 7,949 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,949 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth $109,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 4,850.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 83.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.77 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 33.69%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $547,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 5,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,976 shares of company stock worth $1,421,024.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

