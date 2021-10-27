JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5.70 Per Share

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JMI opened at GBX 390 ($5.10) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 432.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 410.23. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 478.38 ($6.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £304.40 million and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55.

In other news, insider Gordon Humphries purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £12,240 ($15,991.64).

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

